Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Jackson Dermatology Pllc55 Greene Ave Ste 2D, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 623-2783
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jackson is a very accomplished dermatologist who worked wonders with me. I had a severe case of eczema that I had gone to a number of practitioner's seeking relief, to no avail. Dr. Jackson's expertise became the deciding factor that ultimately got rid of my eczema. I am very pleased with the fact that my condition was resolved. I am forever indebted to him and his caring staff.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912991019
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
