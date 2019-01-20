Overview

Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Jackson works at Jackson Dermatology Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.