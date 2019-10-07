Overview of Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Wellness Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.