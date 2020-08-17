Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Athens Eye Associates1080 Vend Dr Ste 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 549-7047
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been our family’s eye doctor for almost 20 years very through and patient
About Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Floaters and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
