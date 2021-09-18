Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Fertility & IVF Center of Miami at Kendall8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-4013
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great doctor!!! very knowledgeable and caring for his patients. He explains in details all the process for in vitro. Doctor Jacobs has given us a miracle.
About Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Case Western Reserve University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
