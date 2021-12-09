Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Silapaswan Dubay Jacobs Orfanou in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.