Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Silapaswan Dubay Jacobs Orfanou26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 504, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 313-2829Monday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Silapaswan Dubay Jacobs Orfanou22250 Providence Dr Ste 206, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobs operated on me last week for the repair of a double hernia. He and the Ascension-Novi staff did a great job and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568474195
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Michigan State U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.