Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobs works at David Blumenthal MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jerry Nagler MD
    407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-7190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Mar 25, 2019
Dr. Jacobs saved me! Out of hundreds of moles I have all over my body , he identified one that was the “most irregular”, it was melanoma. Just a day after the pathology report he set me up with an amazing surgeon for the procedure. Superb , talented and experienced doctor with great staff in a very professional and efficiently run office.
— Mar 25, 2019
Photo: Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
About Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD

Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Specialties
46 years of experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1992786313
  • 1992786313
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ny Hosp-Cornell
Residency
Internship
  • Baylor University
Internship
Medical Education
  • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Medical Education
Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacobs works at David Blumenthal MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

