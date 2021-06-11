Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD
Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Hampton Roads Ent & Allergy5408 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 300, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 253-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacobson is an incredible ENT doctor! He listens, he’s compassionate and he takes the time to share important medical information pertinent to his diagnosis. But most importantly, he was the ONLY doctor who was able to diagnose the cause of my extreme vertigo - after i had previously consulted with ER doctors and my own internist who thankfully referred me to Dr Jacobson. His diagnosis and treatment plan has been life-changing! I went from being unable to stand or walk short distances due to lightheadedness/dizziness (totally debilitating) to being able to return to my normal life (including exercising daily, socializing etc). I will be forever grateful to him. If I could give him 100 stars, I would.
About Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- University of Rochester
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
