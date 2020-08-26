Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD
Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Jacoby's Office Locations
1
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous to see Jacoby because of the reviews. I'm really glad I went though. I had my initial appointment yesterday; Dr. Jacoby was very nice, caring, attentive, and listened to me. I felt comfortable and relaxed. He's ordered some tests that make sense to me.
About Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346354198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
