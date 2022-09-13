See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Michael Jadali, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Jadali, DO

Dr. Michael Jadali, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Jadali works at Center Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jadali's Office Locations

    Center Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation
    3097 Moorpark Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 244-7246

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    About Dr. Michael Jadali, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Persian
    • 1891723375
    Education & Certifications

    • MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
