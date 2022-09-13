Dr. Michael Jadali, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jadali, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Jadali, DO
Dr. Michael Jadali, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Jadali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jadali's Office Locations
-
1
Center Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation3097 Moorpark Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 244-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jadali?
I have had multiple visits with Dr. Jadali for my migraine, back, and neck pain and he was the first one who was able to help me. With his pharmacy background, he was able to manage and minimize my medications. He performed manipulations and injections that helped my pain tremendously. Prior to seeing him, I had seen other physicians with no results. The pain is now very minimal and close to none and I have had great improvement in my ability to do my job, take care of my family, and have a normal life that I did not have before. I believe the key, in addition to his knowledge, was that he listens to you and spends a very long time with you at each visit. I am truly thankful to Dr Jadali.
About Dr. Michael Jadali, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- 1891723375
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jadali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jadali works at
Dr. Jadali has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jadali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jadali speaks Arabic, French and Persian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.