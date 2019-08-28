Dr. Michael Jaeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jaeger, MD
Dr. Michael Jaeger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Womens Care Florida LLC2818 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 286-0033
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Jaeger is wonderful. My experience was outstanding. His manners, his proffessionalism is by far the absolute best.
About Dr. Michael Jaeger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275529364
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Jaeger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaeger accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
