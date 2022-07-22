Overview of Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD

Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jaindl works at South Florida Ear Nose & Throat in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.