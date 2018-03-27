Dr. Jameson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Jameson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jameson, MD
Dr. Michael Jameson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jameson's Office Locations
North Texas Nephrology Associates PA1132 S BOWEN RD, Arlington, TX 76013 Directions (817) 265-7115
Ameri-tech Kidney Center- Arlington LLC1138 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, TX 76013 Directions (817) 265-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jameson is wonderful. I've been seeing him since 1992...prior to my kidney transplant in 1995. He is on top of everything, and is very conscious of new things in the medical field. I trust him fully...and he has earned that trust! The staff is wonderful as well!
About Dr. Michael Jameson, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306895347
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jameson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jameson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
