Dr. Michael Jamison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jamison, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jamison, MD
Dr. Michael Jamison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jamison works at
Dr. Jamison's Office Locations
-
1
Gary A Swanson MD3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 988-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamison?
Dr. Jamison has been our family physician for nearly 10 years. He faithfully steered us through tough cancer heart care issues. This last year he remotely reviewed our blood work, conducted on telephone consults and recently agreed to well controlled in office diagnosis physicals & testing. He has truly been a life saver and I would not trade his personal attention, wisdom and honesty with any other medical professional, now or in the future. Thanks Doc.
About Dr. Michael Jamison, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548392871
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- U Calif
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamison works at
Dr. Jamison has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Atherosclerosis and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.