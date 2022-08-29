Dr. Michael Janitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Janitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Janitch, MD
Dr. Michael Janitch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Janitch's Office Locations
Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center2461 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3486
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have you ever got up in the morning & looked in the mirror and thought, this is how I looked 15 years ago! Dr J removed a hanging area under my chin & tightened a muscle from the neck to the eye. Four weeks after surgery looked like I felt. I have never been so excited about a surgery. Thank you so much, Sandy
About Dr. Michael Janitch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- University Mo
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Janitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janitch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janitch has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janitch speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Janitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.