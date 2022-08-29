See All Plastic Surgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Michael Janitch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (78)
Map Pin Small Green Bay, WI
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Janitch, MD

Dr. Michael Janitch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Janitch works at Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janitch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center
    2461 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Door County Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Have you ever got up in the morning & looked in the mirror and thought, this is how I looked 15 years ago! Dr J removed a hanging area under my chin & tightened a muscle from the neck to the eye. Four weeks after surgery looked like I felt. I have never been so excited about a surgery. Thank you so much, Sandy
    Sandy — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Janitch, MD
    About Dr. Michael Janitch, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366438798
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clin
    • University Mo
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Janitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janitch works at Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Janitch’s profile.

    Dr. Janitch has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Janitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

