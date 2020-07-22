See All Ophthalmologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD

Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Janowicz works at Toledo Clinic Inc. in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Clinic Inc.
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Stye
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Stye
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Erosion
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2020
    I have had 2 appointments with Dr. Janowicz and find him to personable, empathetic and I have confidence in his abilities. I highly recommend him!
    Linda Easton, Ph.D. — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD
    About Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285632430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janowicz works at Toledo Clinic Inc. in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Janowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Janowicz has seen patients for Cataract and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Janowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

