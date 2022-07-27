Dr. Michael Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jansen, MD
Dr. Michael Jansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valhalla, NY.
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is Linda Waller - I just had my second operation with Dr. Jansen - he is phenomenal in every sense - humble, kind, caring and very reassuring - I was truly blessed the day I was referred to Dr. Jansen with a detached retina. After my two surgeries my vision is totally restored. There is no question - hands down I will refer him with five stars.
About Dr. Michael Jansen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265878466
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jansen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jansen has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansen.
