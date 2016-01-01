Overview

Dr. Michael Jansen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Jansen works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.