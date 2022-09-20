See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Michael Jantz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jantz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Jantz works at HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    1121 NW 64th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 517-2378
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchomalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Jantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225077159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jantz works at HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jantz’s profile.

    Dr. Jantz has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

