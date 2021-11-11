Dr. Michael Jaquith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaquith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jaquith, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jaquith, MD
Dr. Michael Jaquith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Jaquith works at
Dr. Jaquith's Office Locations
1
Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1525 S Tamiami Trl Ste 602, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4282
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaquith?
Dr. Jaquith is one of the best orthopedic doctor I have ever had, and I've had experience with quite a few. In my research trying to find a local orthopedic surgeon, I discovered that Dr. Jaquith had been at Massachusetts General--one of the best places for knee surgery. When I had my first appointment with him, I learned that he was slowly leaving active surgical practice. The doctors he has working with him, Dr. Mehserle and Dr. Roberts, are excellent as well. Therefore, I am very grateful to have found such a wonderfully skilled group of orthopedists.
About Dr. Michael Jaquith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German
- 1285683979
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaquith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaquith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaquith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaquith works at
Dr. Jaquith has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaquith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaquith speaks German.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaquith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaquith.
