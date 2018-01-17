Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaskolka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD
Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaskolka works at
Dr. Jaskolka's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (877) 649-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaskolka?
Dr. Jaskolka was very understanding of all of my daughters needs and all of our concerns. He explained every step of the process in great detail and made sure we were completely comfortable before moving forward with each step.
About Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285835355
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cleft and Craniofacial Surgery Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- University North Carolina Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- University Of North Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaskolka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaskolka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaskolka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaskolka works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaskolka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaskolka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaskolka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaskolka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.