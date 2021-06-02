See All Psychiatrists in Clairton, PA
Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Clairton, PA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD

Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Naguit works at Guillermo Borrero M.d. & Associates PC in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naguit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Guillermo Borrero M.d. & Associates PC
    575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 303, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-8933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Office returns calls promptly. Staff is professional and understanding. Doctor naguit actively listens and genuinely cares about his patients. Therapists are wonderful.
    Michael — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952542128
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital (Drexel University College Of Medicine / Temple University School Of Medicine)
    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naguit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naguit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naguit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naguit works at Guillermo Borrero M.d. & Associates PC in Clairton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Naguit’s profile.

    Dr. Naguit has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naguit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Naguit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naguit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naguit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naguit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

