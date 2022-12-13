Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD
Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Javaheri's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists of Beverly Hills9735 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 858-6569
-
2
Phillips Eye Center301 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-1600Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the time that I walked in with a detached retina until the day I was healed, I had nothing but the very best experience with Dr Javheri. Rather than treat me like an idiot, he started with a higher bar...explaining my diagnosis and thoroughly explaining the treatment....I never saw an operating room...all in office and totally repaired all with no down time, one of the best office staffs that I have ever dealt with and his obvious expertise and bedside manner ....I have recommended him over and over...I am thrilled at the treatment that I received which is a lot!!
About Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1124298575
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst USC Sch Med
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr|Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javaheri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javaheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javaheri has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javaheri speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.