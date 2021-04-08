Overview

Dr. Michael Javernick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Javernick works at Sentara Family Medicine Phys in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.