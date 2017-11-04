See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Santa Ana, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD

Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Jazayeri works at Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
4.6 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile

Dr. Jazayeri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery
    2010 E 1st St Ste 270, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 834-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jazayeri?

    Nov 04, 2017
    Dr Jazayeri proformed a fat transfare from my leggs to my hands. He did a fantastic job!! He listened to what I needed to do. Made recommendations on the most effective way to achieve the results I needed and delivered. I did not experience any discomfort. Dr Jazayeri and his staff made me feel at ease and after the procedure, Dr Jazayeri checked on me several times. He even gave me his cell number and asked to call him with any problems or questions. I am very happy with my new youthful hands.
    Golden, CO — Nov 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jazayeri to family and friends

    Dr. Jazayeri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jazayeri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821196098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Oh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jazayeri works at Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jazayeri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.