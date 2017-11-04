Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD
Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Jazayeri works at
Dr. Jazayeri's Office Locations
-
1
Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery2010 E 1st St Ste 270, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 834-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jazayeri proformed a fat transfare from my leggs to my hands. He did a fantastic job!! He listened to what I needed to do. Made recommendations on the most effective way to achieve the results I needed and delivered. I did not experience any discomfort. Dr Jazayeri and his staff made me feel at ease and after the procedure, Dr Jazayeri checked on me several times. He even gave me his cell number and asked to call him with any problems or questions. I am very happy with my new youthful hands.
About Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821196098
Education & Certifications
- Med College Oh
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jazayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.
