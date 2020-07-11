Dr. Jean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Jean, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Jean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Market Street Medical Offices4949 MARKET ST, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (888) 249-2112
-
2
UCLA Health Santa Clarita25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 115, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jean?
Dr. Jean is an absolutely fantastic GI. He saved both my husband’s life and mine. Excellent doctor
About Dr. Michael Jean, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033163985
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean works at
Dr. Jean has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.