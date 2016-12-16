See All Ophthalmologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD

Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Jedrzynski works at Michael Jedrzynski MD in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jedrzynski's Office Locations

    Michael Jedrzynski MD
    6660 Coyle Ave Ste 300, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 965-1115
    Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2016
    Dr. J is one of the most caring, professional, talented doctors that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing!
    Shelley Booker in Auburn, CA — Dec 16, 2016
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962572115
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State University
    Residency
    • University Of California
    Internship
    • UCLA/Va Sepulveda
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Michael Jedrzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jedrzynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jedrzynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jedrzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jedrzynski works at Michael Jedrzynski MD in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jedrzynski’s profile.

    Dr. Jedrzynski has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jedrzynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jedrzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jedrzynski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jedrzynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jedrzynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

