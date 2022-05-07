See All Oncologists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD

Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. 

Dr. Jelinek works at Rush University Medical Center - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jelinek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Medical Center - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 5400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-6600
  2. 2
    Rumc-division of Hematology & Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 809, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5904

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2022
    Nothing bad or negative - all good
    — May 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD
    About Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720426513
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jelinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelinek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelinek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

