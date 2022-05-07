Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD
Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oak Park, IL.
Dr. Jelinek's Office Locations
Rush University Medical Center - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave Ste 5400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6600
Rumc-division of Hematology & Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 809, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing bad or negative - all good
About Dr. Michael Jelinek, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
