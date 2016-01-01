Overview of Dr. Michael Jessen, MD

Dr. Michael Jessen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Jessen works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.