Dr. Jobst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Jobst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jobst, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Jobst works at
Locations
Surgical Associates, PC1001 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Associates, P.C.575 S 70th St Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jobst performed colon resection surgery on me in January. Thanks to Dr Jobst's skilled surgery, my recovery has been amazing, never any pain and I'm back riding my horses. Dr Jobst has a stellar bedside manner; patient and reassuring. His team, PA Diana and nurse, Heather are wonderful and spot on with their care.
About Dr. Michael Jobst, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780618272
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
They do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jobst works at
Dr. Jobst has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobst, there are benefits to both methods.