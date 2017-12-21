Overview

Dr. Michael John, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. John works at Edmond Dermatology Clinic in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.