Dr. Michael John, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Michael D John MD PC620 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 359-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. John for 22 years. My husband and both sons have gone as well. I have recommended to many friends and family. Dr John is a very busy doctor. What I love about this office is, when I have an appointment, I dont have to wait 45 minutes to see him. I also like that he comes in, takes care of the issue and sends you on your way. I dont have to worry about spending half an afternoon in his office. I feel he is good at his profession, thorough and doesnt waste time.
About Dr. Michael John, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1790788586
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Dermatology
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
