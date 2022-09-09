Overview

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Dayton Colon & Rectal Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Miamisburg, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.