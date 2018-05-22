Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
MultiCare Cedar Surgical Associates3124 S 19th St # 220, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I had two hernias repaired by Dr. Johnson and found his care and surgery skill to be outstanding. I thought that I would be in much pain and had prepared for that. Due to his skill I experienced the most mild case of pain and ended up taking no drugs. On my follow-up visit from surgery I expressed my satisfaction to him and thanked him for the great care and minimal pain that this surgery had caused. I would recommend Dr. Johnson and his care and surgical skill without reservations. Steve Ruff
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750350971
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.