Overview

Dr. Michael Johnstone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Johnstone works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Glendale in Glendale, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.