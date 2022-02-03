Dr. Michael Jolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jolly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ohiohealth Heart and Vascular3705 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (419) 949-3080
Morrow County Hospital651 W Marion Rd, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 Directions (419) 949-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- Morrow County Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After 25 years in clinical medicine, multiple awards, publishing articles, seeing thousands of doctors go through their training, and overall becoming "seasoned", as a doc, you develop a pretty good sense of who knows what they are doing and who does not. When I was critically ill in a covid bed at Riverside - I was on the other side of the white coat. He has the same birthday as me but he is young enough to have been a medical student on my service half a decade after my first board certification. But, it didn't take long to see he knew what he was doing and know he was more than competent. Not just that - he is not burned out - he still loves being an interventional cardiologist. When he said he was talking me to the cath lab ... I did have a conversation with my Creator. That conversation was about a bunch of stuff that I feared and was scarred about, but none of it was about who was doing the cath. Usually responds within 48 hrs through staff. You can trust Dr Mike Jolly
About Dr. Michael Jolly, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease
