Dr. Michael Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
New Life Women's Health & Infertility of North Texas5801 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 352-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Ennis Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He had been my doctor for many years out of Ennis Texas the best doctor I every had very kind understanding and will always give you the best services we miss him very much in Ennis Texas thinking about traveling to Mckinney just for his services
About Dr. Michael Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.