Dr. Michael Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 655-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
The best bed side manner. He truly cares about all his patients. I don't trust anyone more than him.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
