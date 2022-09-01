Overview

Dr. Michael Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.