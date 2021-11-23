Dr. Michael Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jones, MD
Dr. Michael Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Eye Surgery Center Ltd.3990 N Illinois St, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-1130
Illinois Eye Surgeons18 Ginger Creek Pkwy, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (618) 656-7774
Illinois Eye Surgeons415 W Main St Ste 7, Collinsville, IL 62234 Directions (618) 344-7866
Illinois Eye Surgeons2421 Corporate Ctr Ste 102, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 931-6980
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Dr. Michael Jones has operated on me more times than any other surgeon, a total of 8 times. I can see and still drive because of him. I wish I could give him 10 stars. The best part is that Dr. Michael is user friendly. You can ask him anything, and I promise you that he knows the answer.
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
