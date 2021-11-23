Overview of Dr. Michael Jones, MD

Dr. Michael Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Jones works at Quantum Vision Center in Swansea, IL with other offices in Glen Carbon, IL, Collinsville, IL and Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.