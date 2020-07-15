Overview of Dr. Michael Jones, DO

Dr. Michael Jones, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Pocatello Women's Health Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.