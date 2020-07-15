Dr. Michael Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jones, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Jones, DO
Dr. Michael Jones, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Pocatello Womens Health Clinic777 Hospital Way Ste 300, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-6100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although he is a busy guy, I would never dream of someone else caring for me in the time of pregnancy or any other female needs. He is a fantastic doctor and is very personable. I had him as my provider through 6 pregnancies and one surgery! I highly recommend. He is worth the wait.
About Dr. Michael Jones, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972696565
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
