Dr. Michael Jonesco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Jonesco, DO
Dr. Michael Jonesco, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Jonesco works at
Dr. Jonesco's Office Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On2835 Fred Taylor Dr Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 293-3600
Osuwmc After Hours Care Gahanna920 N Hamilton Rd Ste 600, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-4969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He helped my knee pain greatly with PRP therapy. He understood that I wasn’t ready for a recliner and needed a treatment to do more than just ease pain. He is an awesome doctor
About Dr. Michael Jonesco, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1083800361
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Indiana University
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio Wesleyan University
