Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jordan, MD
Dr. Michael Jordan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Lifewell Behavioral Wellness4451 E OAK ST, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 957-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
I was switched to this doctor and I like him better than my last doctor and he has more knowledge. He is a good doctor.
About Dr. Michael Jordan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598971723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.