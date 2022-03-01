See All Allergists & Immunologists in Joplin, MO
Dr. Michael Joseph, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (18)
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Joseph, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Girard Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Nevada Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Midwest Allergy Asthma Arthriti in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1027 S Main St, Joplin, MO 64801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Freeman Hospital West
  • Freeman Neosho Hospital
  • Girard Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Carthage
  • Mercy Hospital Joplin
  • Nevada Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Malaise and Fatigue

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr Joseph and his staff are second to none. Concerned about overall health. Always willing to answer concerns or question.
    Mike — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902919178
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kans University Mc
    Internship
    • University Okla
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Midwest Allergy Asthma Arthriti in Joplin, MO. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

