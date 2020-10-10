Overview of Dr. Michael Sileo, MD

Dr. Michael Sileo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Stony Brook and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Sileo works at Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.