Dr. Michael Josephs, MD

Pediatric Surgery
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Josephs, MD

Dr. Michael Josephs, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Josephs works at Austin Pediatric Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Josephs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center
    1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2015
    Well explained surgical procedure. I would recommend Dr. Josephs to anyone!
    Dallas, TX — Dec 31, 2015
    About Dr. Michael Josephs, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083606289
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Shands at the University of Florida
    Internship
    • Shands at the University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Josephs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Josephs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Josephs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Josephs works at Austin Pediatric Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Josephs’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

