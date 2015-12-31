Dr. Michael Josephs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Josephs, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Josephs, MD
Dr. Michael Josephs, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Josephs works at
Dr. Josephs' Office Locations
Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (737) 276-4487
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Well explained surgical procedure. I would recommend Dr. Josephs to anyone!
About Dr. Michael Josephs, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1083606289
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Shands at the University of Florida
- Shands at the University of Florida
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Pediatric Surgery
