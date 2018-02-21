Dr. Judd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Judd, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Judd, MD
Dr. Michael Judd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Judd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Judd's Office Locations
-
1
Centra Medical Group Piedmont Psychiatric Center3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judd?
Saved my life. He did what handfuls of other psychiatrists could not do and that is effectively treat my MDD and anxiety.
About Dr. Michael Judd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871593145
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judd works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.