Dr. Michael Kaczanowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kaczanowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Nh Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5355
Foundation Pulmonary10 Prospect St Ste 401, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Well I try and try and can't get one any more for some reason even a patient can't get one for at least 7 months
About Dr. Michael Kaczanowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639371263
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
