Overview

Dr. Michael Kaczanowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Kaczanowski works at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.