Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD
Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
Neurosurgeons of NJ1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 101, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Columbia University Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery710 W 168th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0378
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable giving all my options
About Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
