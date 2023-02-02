Overview of Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD

Dr. Michael Kaiser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kaiser works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.