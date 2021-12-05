Dr. Michael Kalata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kalata, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Kalata, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flat Rock, MI. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Kalata works at
Locations
Performax Physical Therapy29100 Gateway Blvd Ste 300, Flat Rock, MI 48134 Directions (248) 939-4286
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate,caring,skilled and great communicator. He is my own general practice doctor's doctor.
About Dr. Michael Kalata, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972707602
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalata accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalata works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.