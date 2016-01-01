Overview

Dr. Michael Kalus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomegaly and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.