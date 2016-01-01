Dr. Michael Kalus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kalus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kalus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomegaly and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4200 Warrensville Center Rd Ste 403, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 921-1600
- 2 3609 Park East Dr Ste 114, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 921-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Kalus, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
