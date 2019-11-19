Dr. Michael Kam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kam, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Rochester Gastroenterology Pllc1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 210, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-2700Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Capital Surgery Center2700 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and polite. Explained in layman’s terms what was going on
About Dr. Michael Kam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316040504
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kam has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kam.
