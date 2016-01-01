Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD
Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital.
Skin Care Physicians1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Kaminer, MD
- 36 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Tufts U/Boston University
- New York University
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Haverford College
